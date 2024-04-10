Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.00

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.49), with a volume of 1124303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.49).

PHLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.13) to GBX 256 ($3.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,760.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

