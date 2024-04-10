Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PRQ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21.
About Petrus Resources
