Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

