Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.72. 6,565,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 42,656,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

