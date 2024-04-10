PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 118,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 72,790 shares.The stock last traded at $94.04 and had previously closed at $95.12.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,572.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 61,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 72.1% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,697,000.

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

