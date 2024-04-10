Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

