Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.67. The company has a market capitalization of $417.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

