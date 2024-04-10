Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,083. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.