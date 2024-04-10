Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.14. 9,905,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,498,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

