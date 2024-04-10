Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Pool worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Pool Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $18.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.61. 353,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,112. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.05 and a 200 day moving average of $371.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

