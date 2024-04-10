Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 8,732.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of PRDSF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.
About Prada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.