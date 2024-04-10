Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 8,732.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Prada Price Performance

Shares of PRDSF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

