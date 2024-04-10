Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Premier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier

Premier Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Premier by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.