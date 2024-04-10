PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

PSMT stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $84.93.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in PriceSmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

