Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRME. Wedbush started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

