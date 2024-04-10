Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 185,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

