Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,419 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $41,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,515 shares of company stock worth $4,570,131. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.