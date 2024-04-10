Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded down $5.64 on Wednesday, hitting $120.62. 827,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,697. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

