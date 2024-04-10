Prom (PROM) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Prom has a total market cap of $260.53 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $14.28 or 0.00020618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.77 or 1.00025801 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011485 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00128388 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.21242516 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,987,407.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

