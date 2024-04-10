ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $25.88. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 3,229,092 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

