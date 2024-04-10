Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Short Interest Up 21,700.0% in March

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 21,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyrophyte Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHYT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,013,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHYT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

