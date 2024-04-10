Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

