Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.53 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.