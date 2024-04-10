Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -54.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

