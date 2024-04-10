Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

NYSE:HES opened at $156.34 on Monday. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 40.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

