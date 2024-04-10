Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.