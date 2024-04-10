Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.51 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.