Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DTE opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.