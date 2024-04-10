Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

