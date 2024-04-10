Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

LEN stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

