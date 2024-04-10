Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Zacks Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WGO opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

