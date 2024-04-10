Quaero Capital S.A. Buys New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after buying an additional 393,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,018,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,633 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 1,509,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 26.19%. Analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

