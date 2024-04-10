Quaero Capital S.A. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.91. The company had a trading volume of 510,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $192.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

