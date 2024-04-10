Quaero Capital S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the period. ACM Research comprises about 2.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of ACM Research worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 186,754 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,572. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 630,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

