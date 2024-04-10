Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 4,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $23,876,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 3,654,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,194. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

