Quaero Capital S.A. Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 6.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

First Solar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

