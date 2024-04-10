QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 333,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,590. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.