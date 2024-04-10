QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 272.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

