QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169,167.05

QUASA (QUA) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $169,167.05 and approximately $276.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.54 or 1.00207357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00129373 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00072988 USD and is down -48.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $341.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

