Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.41.

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,536. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.68.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

