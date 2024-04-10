R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,031 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.25. The stock had a trading volume of 368,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.