R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 283,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

