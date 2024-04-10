R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

