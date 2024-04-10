R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.81. 1,727,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,026. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

