R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. 542,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,845. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.