R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

RCM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 493,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,393. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.