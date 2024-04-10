Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 183,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 201,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

