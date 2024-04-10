Randolph Co Inc Has $23.63 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.57. 1,868,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,185. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

