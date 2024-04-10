Randolph Co Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

