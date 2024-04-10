Randolph Co Inc Invests $20.84 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,000. General Mills accounts for about 2.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.06% of General Mills as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. 2,184,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

