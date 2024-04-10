Randolph Co Inc Makes New $200,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period.

BATS:SMOT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 265,676 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

