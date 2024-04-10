Randolph Co Inc Sells 81 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 5.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $41,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.32. 1,639,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,563. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

